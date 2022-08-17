Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.45-1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $490-520 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $497.72 million. Lumentum also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.45-$1.70 EPS.

LITE stock opened at $89.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Lumentum has a 12 month low of $73.97 and a 12 month high of $108.90.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.14. Lumentum had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $422.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on LITE. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Lumentum to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lumentum from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lumentum from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $109.92.

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $836,326.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,286,473.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LITE. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the first quarter worth $616,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in Lumentum by 45.1% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 7,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 6.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

