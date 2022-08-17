Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $422.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.99 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 11.04%. Lumentum’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Lumentum updated its Q1 guidance to $1.45-1.70 EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.45-$1.70 EPS.

Lumentum Stock Down 6.9 %

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $89.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Lumentum has a twelve month low of $73.97 and a twelve month high of $108.90. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LITE has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Lumentum from $120.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lumentum

In related news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $836,326.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,286,473.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LITE. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 6.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Lumentum by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 7.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 805,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,633,000 after buying an additional 53,978 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

See Also

