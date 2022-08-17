Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C”

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

LUMN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

NYSE LUMN opened at $11.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Lumen Technologies has a twelve month low of $9.31 and a twelve month high of $14.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.90 and a 200 day moving average of $11.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 122,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 33,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 19,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

