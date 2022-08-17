Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C”

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
LUMN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.60.
Lumen Technologies Stock Performance
NYSE LUMN opened at $11.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Lumen Technologies has a twelve month low of $9.31 and a twelve month high of $14.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.90 and a 200 day moving average of $11.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.97.
Institutional Trading of Lumen Technologies
Lumen Technologies Company Profile
Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.
