Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-one research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $402.61.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LULU. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company.

Shares of LULU opened at $331.70 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $485.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $315.22.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 39.23%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kourtney Gibson bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $280.12 per share, for a total transaction of $56,024.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,716.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $393,224,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4,240.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 839,309 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $328,548,000 after purchasing an additional 819,974 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 16.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,507,815 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,228,875,000 after acquiring an additional 648,749 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth about $161,590,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 21.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,824,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,031,753,000 after acquiring an additional 505,401 shares in the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

