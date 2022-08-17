Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,529 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $23,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 9,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 10.1% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 434,898 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $87,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 18,050 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.63.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

LOW opened at $214.12 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $186.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.02. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.23%.

Lowe's Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

