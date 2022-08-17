Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Sold by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,949 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
LPX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific to $70.00 in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.33.
Louisiana-Pacific Stock Up 2.5 %
Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The building manufacturing company reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.38 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 94.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current year.
Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.37%.
Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile
Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.
Further Reading
