Los Andes Copper (CVE:LA) Shares Down 0.7%

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (CVE:LA – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$14.00 and last traded at C$14.40. 9,725 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 10,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.84 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.12. The firm has a market cap of C$391.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Los Andes Copper (CVE:LA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Los Andes Copper Ltd. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Los Andes Copper Ltd. acquires, explores, and develops copper deposits in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Exploration and Hydroelectric Project segments. The company holds 100% interest in the Vizcachitas copper, molybdenum, and silver porphyry project located to the north of Santiago, Region V, Chile.

