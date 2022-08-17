Lor Inc Sells 329,750 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Stock

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) major shareholder Lor Inc sold 329,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $12,147,990.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 219,206,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,075,576,743.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Lor Inc sold 500,000 shares of Rollins stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.29, for a total transaction of $18,645,000.00.

On Thursday, August 4th, Lor Inc sold 500,000 shares of Rollins stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $18,865,000.00.

ROL traded up $0.59 on Tuesday, reaching $37.49. 1,720,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,750,552. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.65 and its 200-day moving average is $34.31. The company has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.96 and a beta of 0.59. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $40.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.70%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Rollins by 42.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,590,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $967,057,000 after acquiring an additional 8,215,395 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Rollins by 169.8% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,486,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $367,569,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600,504 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Rollins in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,799,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Rollins by 609.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,019,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Rollins by 3,669.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,722,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

