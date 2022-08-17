Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.17), Fidelity Earnings reports. Local Bounti updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Local Bounti Price Performance
Shares of Local Bounti stock opened at $3.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.38. Local Bounti has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $12.87. The company has a quick ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Insider Transactions at Local Bounti
In related news, Director Mark Joseph Nelson sold 9,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.79, for a total value of $35,152.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 197,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,878.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 14,661 shares of company stock valued at $56,753 in the last quarter. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Local Bounti
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Local Bounti from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.
About Local Bounti
Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Local Bounti (LOCL)
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
- Exxon, Occidental Petroleum Lead Heavy Month Of Insider Buying
- Why Apple is Primed to Take a Bite Out of Live Sports
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
Receive News & Ratings for Local Bounti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Local Bounti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.