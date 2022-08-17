Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.17), Fidelity Earnings reports. Local Bounti updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Local Bounti Price Performance

Shares of Local Bounti stock opened at $3.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.38. Local Bounti has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $12.87. The company has a quick ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Insider Transactions at Local Bounti

In related news, Director Mark Joseph Nelson sold 9,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.79, for a total value of $35,152.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 197,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,878.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 14,661 shares of company stock valued at $56,753 in the last quarter. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Local Bounti

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Local Bounti by 0.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,123,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,474,000 after buying an additional 56,516 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Local Bounti by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,276,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,833,000 after purchasing an additional 644,115 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Local Bounti by 562.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 596,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 506,789 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Local Bounti by 1,075.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 592,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 541,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Local Bounti during the first quarter worth about $3,046,000. 67.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Local Bounti from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

About Local Bounti

(Get Rating)

Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

Featured Stories

