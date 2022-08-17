Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Hits New 1-Year High at $123.81

Shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$123.81 and last traded at C$123.45, with a volume of 65376 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$122.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on L shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$133.00 to C$154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Desjardins raised their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$116.00 to C$124.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$118.00 to C$123.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$123.78.

Loblaw Companies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.69, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$116.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$112.48. The stock has a market cap of C$40.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.67.

Loblaw Companies Announces Dividend

Loblaw Companies ( TSE:L Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.62 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$12.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.95 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Loblaw Companies Limited will post 7.2199997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.34%.

Insider Transactions at Loblaw Companies

In related news, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$120.00, for a total transaction of C$840,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,842,520. In other Loblaw Companies news, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$120.00, for a total transaction of C$840,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,842,520. Also, Director Richard Dufresne sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.55, for a total value of C$562,772.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$662,270.09. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,958 shares of company stock worth $5,888,673.

About Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

