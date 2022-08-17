Lmcg Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 9,353 Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,353 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 9,635 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 35.0% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 471 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 2.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,665 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 1.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 34.0% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 957 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on CRI shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Carter’s to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded Carter’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Carter’s from $100.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.29.

Carter’s Stock Up 3.1 %

CRI opened at $85.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.88 and a 12 month high of $111.17.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.33). Carter’s had a return on equity of 42.73% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $700.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 43.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carter’s

In other news, Director William J. Montgoris acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,964,375. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Ben Pivar sold 398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $32,544.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,970.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Montgoris acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 39,525 shares in the company, valued at $2,964,375. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

