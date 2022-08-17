Lmcg Investments LLC Makes New $1.29 Million Investment in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 107,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Chimera Investment by 1,200.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CIM. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Chimera Investment to $9.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Chimera Investment Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CIM stock opened at $9.59 on Wednesday. Chimera Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $16.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). Chimera Investment had a negative net margin of 8.93% and a positive return on equity of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $116.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of residential, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.