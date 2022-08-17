Lmcg Investments LLC Invests $1.65 Million in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 132,658 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 5.0% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 48,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in F.N.B. by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 842,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,220,000 after acquiring an additional 20,158 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in F.N.B. by 94.6% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 105,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 51,246 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in F.N.B. by 3.8% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 78,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in F.N.B. in the first quarter valued at $636,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on FNB shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on F.N.B. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

F.N.B. Stock Performance

F.N.B. stock opened at $12.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.43 and a 200-day moving average of $12.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.11. F.N.B. Co. has a 1-year low of $10.48 and a 1-year high of $14.11.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $335.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.17 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 8.04%. F.N.B.’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is 44.04%.

F.N.B. Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Further Reading

