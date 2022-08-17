Lmcg Investments LLC Invests $1.59 Million in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 45,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 184.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $222,000.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Price Performance

GWX opened at $31.43 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $27.76 and a 12 month high of $40.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.48.

About SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

