Lmcg Investments LLC Buys New Holdings in VanEck Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN)

Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 57,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 81.8% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 2,126.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,848 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $400,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $574,000.

VanEck Long Muni ETF Stock Performance

MLN opened at $18.46 on Wednesday. VanEck Long Muni ETF has a 1-year low of $17.17 and a 1-year high of $21.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.81.

About VanEck Long Muni ETF

Market Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Long Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 17 years or more.

