Lmcg Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 30,305 The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 30,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $24.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.25 and its 200-day moving average is $29.28. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.19 and a 1 year high of $48.88.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HAIN shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen started coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group to $27.00 in a research report on Monday. CL King started coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

