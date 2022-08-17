Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Shares Gap Up to $7.30

Shares of Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.30, but opened at $7.50. Liquidia shares last traded at $7.86, with a volume of 31,799 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LQDA shares. Bank of America started coverage on Liquidia in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on Liquidia from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Liquidia in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Liquidia has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.54.

In other news, CFO Michael Kaseta acquired 18,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.01 per share, for a total transaction of $74,987.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 27,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,079.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Michael Kaseta acquired 18,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.01 per share, for a total transaction of $74,987.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 27,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,079.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Caligan Partners Lp acquired 79,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $269,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,393,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,338,331.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 240,728 shares of company stock worth $1,037,780 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Liquidia by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 846,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Liquidia by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Liquidia by 134.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Liquidia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Liquidia by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 61,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares in the last quarter. 27.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

