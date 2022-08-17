Lightning Price Hits $0.0256 (LIGHT)

Lightning (LIGHT) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. Lightning has a market capitalization of $1.64 million and $811.00 worth of Lightning was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lightning has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One Lightning coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0256 or 0.00000109 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,448.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004266 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003831 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004252 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004293 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002180 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00128341 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00034881 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00067386 BTC.

Lightning Coin Profile

Lightning (LIGHT) is a coin. Lightning’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,269,692 coins. Lightning’s official Twitter account is @LightChainOne.

Lightning Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LIGHT’s double-layer structure is designed to enable an immutable, transparent, and decentralized system to apply to every corner of the world on a scalable and economic basis. LIGHT believes to be one of the key essentials for the next social improvement for mankind. “

