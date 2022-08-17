Levolution Price Tops $0.0138 (LEVL)

Levolution (LEVL) traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 16th. Levolution has a market cap of $1.79 million and $655.00 worth of Levolution was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Levolution coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0138 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Levolution has traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,003.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004167 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003940 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004165 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004187 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002130 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00128869 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00035601 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00068345 BTC.

Levolution Coin Profile

Levolution (LEVL) is a coin. It launched on April 2nd, 2019. Levolution’s total supply is 311,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 129,678,864 coins. Levolution’s official Twitter account is @LevolutionP and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Levolution is levolution.io/news. Levolution’s official website is levolution.io.

Buying and Selling Levolution

According to CryptoCompare, “Levolution is an all-in-one platform that makes it easy for blockchain entrepreneurs to create, develop, market, and optimize ITO projects. In addition to showcasing ITOs and connecting projects with global sales teams with whom Levolution will develop working relationships, the platform helps entrepreneurs in the areas of service provider procurement, campaign creation, campaign management, and post-ITO execution. “

