Lethean Trading Up 1.8% Over Last 7 Days (LTHN)

Lethean (LTHN) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 17th. Lethean has a market capitalization of $136,065.90 and $45.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lethean has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. One Lethean coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,324.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,838.39 or 0.07881639 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.86 or 0.00175163 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00022927 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.42 or 0.00259027 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $167.93 or 0.00719950 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.13 or 0.00575041 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00005208 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Lethean (LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com.

Buying and Selling Lethean

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

