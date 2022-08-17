Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF) Short Interest Update

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,443,700 shares, a decrease of 9.6% from the July 15th total of 1,596,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 902.3 days.

Leonardo Stock Performance

Shares of FINMF remained flat at $9.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.66. Leonardo has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $11.80.

Get Leonardo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FINMF. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Leonardo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. AlphaValue raised Leonardo to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th.

About Leonardo

Leonardo S.p.a., an industrial and technological company, engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers a range of helicopters for battlefield, combat, maritime, training, executive and private transport, medical and rescue, security, energy, and utility services, as well as provides support and training services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.