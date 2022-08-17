Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $17.25

Shares of Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.25 and last traded at $17.30, with a volume of 84639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.84.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lenovo Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.
Lenovo Group Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.51 and a 200-day moving average of $19.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.92.
Lenovo Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.7444 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Lenovo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.42%.
Lenovo Group Company Profile
Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.
