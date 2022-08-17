LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,080,000 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the July 15th total of 7,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 2,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,601 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,015. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 2,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,405.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,601 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,015. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 22,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $323,323.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,668.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,035 shares of company stock worth $498,139 in the last quarter. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get LendingClub alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of LendingClub by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in LendingClub by 5.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,444 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in LendingClub during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in LendingClub by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 15,769 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of LendingClub by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LendingClub Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LC traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.25. 81,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,059,406. LendingClub has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $49.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 2.01.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $330.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.97 million. LendingClub had a return on equity of 27.96% and a net margin of 24.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LendingClub will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wedbush upped their price objective on LendingClub to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.40.

LendingClub Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.