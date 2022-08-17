LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Stock Price Down 9.6%

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) shares traded down 9.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.05 and last traded at $11.15. 34,309 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,122,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of LegalZoom.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup raised LegalZoom.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on LegalZoom.com to $16.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LegalZoom.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.43.

Get LegalZoom.com alerts:

LegalZoom.com Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.34 and its 200 day moving average is $13.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -21.79 and a beta of 0.38.

Institutional Trading of LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com ( NASDAQ:LZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $163.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.29 million. LegalZoom.com had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a negative net margin of 17.14%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Analysts expect that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in LegalZoom.com by 1,695.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,641,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,913,000 after acquiring an additional 6,271,804 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,566,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 143.8% during the first quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 3,906,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303,988 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 50.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,491,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,874 shares during the period. Finally, Legion Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com in the 4th quarter valued at $14,591,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LegalZoom.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.