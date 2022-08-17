Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMY) Declares Dividend of $0.06

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0628 per share on Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th.

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Stock Performance

OTCMKTS LMPMY opened at $3.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.04. Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $9.74.

About Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and trades in packaging papers, pulps, and tissue papers in the People's Republic of China, Vietnam, Malaysia, Macau, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Packaging Paper, Tissue Paper, and Pulp segments.

