Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Acquired by RPG Investment Advisory LLC

RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,610 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $5,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter valued at $695,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter valued at $532,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 161,623 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $6,282,000 after buying an additional 20,655 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 6,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. 34.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.38.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

Shares of LVS stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.48. The stock had a trading volume of 140,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,485,050. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.34. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $28.88 and a twelve month high of $48.27.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.40 million. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 45.39% and a negative return on equity of 31.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

(Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.