Lantronix (LTRX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lantronix Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ LTRX opened at $7.50 on Wednesday. Lantronix has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $10.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.21. The firm has a market cap of $260.99 million, a PE ratio of -25.86 and a beta of 2.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 84,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Lantronix during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantronix during the 1st quarter worth $284,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantronix during the 1st quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Lantronix by 2,730.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.49% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix Company Profile

Lantronix, Inc provides software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for edge computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and remote environment management (REM) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT Connectivity, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; IoT Compute, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and IoT Telematics, which provides power efficient products designed to support communications across interfaces and industrial protocols for vehicle, fleet, and asset tracking and management.

See Also

