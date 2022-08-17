Kwikswap Protocol Price Hits $0.0016 (KWIK)

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One Kwikswap Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kwikswap Protocol has a market cap of $15,597.68 and approximately $4.00 worth of Kwikswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kwikswap Protocol has traded 77.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Kwikswap Protocol

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) uses the hashing algorithm. Kwikswap Protocol’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,497,188 coins. Kwikswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kwikswapdex.

Buying and Selling Kwikswap Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “KwikSwap is a Swap Protocol with Layer 2 Scaling powered by Ethereum, Polkadot and Plasma / OVM. The Protocol is currently V1 on Ethereum Mainnet and V2 on Polkadot / Plasma team is aiming for deployment approximately at the end of March 2021. KwikSwap allows the creation of token markets, own KWIK token, no need for KYC, features layer 2 scaling and the users always control their funds for a completely decentralized experience. Users can swap, create markets, add liquidity & stake. Users can trade with next to no fees and at lightning speeds. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kwikswap Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kwikswap Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kwikswap Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

