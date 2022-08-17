Kumba Iron Ore Limited to Issue Dividend of $0.43 (OTCMKTS:KIROY)

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 13th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.4319 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th.

Kumba Iron Ore Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KIROY opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.96. Kumba Iron Ore has a one year low of $8.35 and a one year high of $17.28.

Kumba Iron Ore Company Profile

Kumba Iron Ore Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and shipping of iron ore primarily in South Africa. It produces iron ore at Sishen and Kolomela mines in the Northern Cape Province. The company also operates a port in Saldanha Bay in the Western Cape Province.

