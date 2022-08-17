Kryll (KRL) Tops One Day Volume of $305,899.00

Kryll (KRL) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 17th. One Kryll coin can currently be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00001989 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kryll has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. Kryll has a total market cap of $17.91 million and $305,899.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23,420.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004271 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003835 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004269 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004290 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002183 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00128857 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00034716 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00066829 BTC.

Kryll Coin Profile

Kryll is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 coins and its circulating supply is 38,446,598 coins. Kryll’s official website is kryll.io. Kryll’s official message board is medium.com/@kryll_io. The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kryll

According to CryptoCompare, “The Kryll platform allows users to create automated trading strategies for cryptocurrencies in exchange for KRL tokens for each automated function. Kryll (KRL) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used to pay fees in the platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kryll should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kryll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

