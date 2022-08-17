KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Holdings Lessened by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora reduced its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,371 shares during the period. KLA comprises 2.0% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in KLA were worth $7,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 0.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,915,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in KLA by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of KLA by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,620,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in KLA by 2.3% in the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA Stock Performance

KLA stock traded down $3.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $377.26. 44,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,450,204. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. KLA Co. has a one year low of $282.83 and a one year high of $457.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $342.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.86. The company has a market cap of $53.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.33.

KLA Increases Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.06% and a return on equity of 95.80%. The company’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.74%.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, June 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on KLAC. StockNews.com cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America dropped their price target on KLA from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of KLA from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.16.

Insider Activity at KLA

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,341,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 255 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $95,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,906 shares in the company, valued at $12,339,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,341,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,045 shares of company stock worth $3,025,459 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About KLA

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Further Reading

