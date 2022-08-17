KKR Acquisition Holdings I (NYSE:KAHC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. (NYSE:KAHC – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 53,602 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 292,206 shares.The stock last traded at $9.83 and had previously closed at $9.85.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KAHC. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I during the second quarter worth approximately $142,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in KKR Acquisition Holdings I in the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in KKR Acquisition Holdings I in the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

KKR Acquisition Holdings I Company Profile

KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

