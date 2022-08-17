Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) Trading Down 7.6%

Shares of Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) traded down 7.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.56 and last traded at $14.56. 1,804 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 160,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.76.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Kinnate Biopharma from $52.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Kinnate Biopharma from $44.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinnate Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.17.
Kinnate Biopharma Stock Down 1.5 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.22.
Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers in the United States. The company develops KIN-2787, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors FGFR2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12(CDK12) inhibitor in its KIN004 program.
