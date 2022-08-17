Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) Trading Down 7.6%

Shares of Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) traded down 7.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.56 and last traded at $14.56. 1,804 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 160,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.76.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Kinnate Biopharma from $52.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Kinnate Biopharma from $44.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinnate Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.17.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinnate Biopharma by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 116,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 20,870 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Nextech Invest AG purchased a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,306,000. Novo Holdings A S lifted its holdings in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 553,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,801,000 after purchasing an additional 54,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 213,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers in the United States. The company develops KIN-2787, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors FGFR2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12(CDK12) inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

