Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Short Interest Up 7.2% in July

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400,000 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the July 15th total of 6,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KMB. Barclays lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimberly-Clark

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 27,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of KMB traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $136.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,653. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.93. Kimberly-Clark has a fifty-two week low of $117.32 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.31.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 249.60%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 87.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

