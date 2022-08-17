Keystone Financial Services Sells 253 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Keystone Financial Services lessened its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,172 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Services’ holdings in eBay were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,751,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in eBay by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,435,649 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $783,433,000 after buying an additional 3,428,575 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its holdings in eBay by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 6,926,387 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $396,604,000 after buying an additional 2,147,372 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,730,780 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $381,096,000 after buying an additional 1,726,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new position in eBay during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,288,000. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EBAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on eBay from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.24.

eBay Stock Down 2.0 %

eBay stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.51. 135,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,108,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.52 and a 12 month high of $81.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.54. The company has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a PE ratio of 115.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.22.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. eBay had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 24.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 209.53%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $174,202.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,845.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $174,202.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,845.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $358,660.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,562 shares in the company, valued at $838,259.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.