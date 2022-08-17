Keystone Financial Services Sells 236 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Keystone Financial Services cut its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services’ holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 123.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 92.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on WH. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $85.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.75.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 1.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling

NYSE:WH traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.05. 2,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,430. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.49 and its 200-day moving average is $78.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.48. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.89 and a 12-month high of $93.86.

In related news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 30,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total value of $2,424,660.14. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,699.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Get Rating)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.