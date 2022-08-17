Keystone Financial Services Sells 236 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Keystone Financial Services decreased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Services’ holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 9,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,505,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,467,000 after purchasing an additional 191,009 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 92.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In related news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 30,331 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total transaction of $2,424,660.14. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,699.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 1.2 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WH traded down $0.83 on Wednesday, reaching $71.05. 2,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,430. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $62.89 and a one year high of $93.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.34. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Several research analysts have commented on WH shares. Barclays began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $85.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.75.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

