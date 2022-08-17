Keystone Financial Services Purchases Shares of 8,570 CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Keystone Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000. CarMax accounts for approximately 0.5% of Keystone Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter worth about $794,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

KMX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CarMax from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.89.

KMX stock traded down $4.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,233. The company has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.39. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.37 and a 12 month high of $155.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.91 and its 200-day moving average is $97.80.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 2.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $324,552.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,496.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CarMax news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $324,552.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,496.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 18,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total transaction of $1,647,457.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,207.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,103 shares of company stock valued at $3,445,847. 1.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

