Keystone Financial Services Purchases 357 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Keystone Financial Services raised its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Services’ holdings in Ingredion were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INGR. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on INGR shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

Ingredion Stock Performance

Shares of INGR traded down $1.13 on Wednesday, reaching $94.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.76. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12-month low of $81.25 and a 12-month high of $101.89.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.18. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingredion

In other Ingredion news, VP Valdirene Bastos-Evans sold 1,958 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total transaction of $167,448.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,710. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

About Ingredion

(Get Rating)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.