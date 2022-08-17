Keystone Financial Services Makes New $206,000 Investment in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Keystone Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 81.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 36.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 71.8% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 274.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CBSH shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

CBSH stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.41. The stock had a trading volume of 6,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,889. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.81 and a 52 week high of $74.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.26. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.80.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 32.88%. The company had revenue of $371.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 27.39%.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.41, for a total transaction of $310,276.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,345,380.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.41, for a total value of $310,276.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,345,380.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Blackford F. Brauer purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.85 per share, with a total value of $329,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,127.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,015,150 and sold 6,474 shares worth $464,244. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

