Keystone Financial Services Increases Position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Keystone Financial Services increased its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,965 shares during the period. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Keystone Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Keystone Financial Services owned 0.11% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $4,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,406,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,385,000 after buying an additional 3,095,428 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,134,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,240 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth $42,485,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 23.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,648,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,492,000 after buying an additional 501,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,084,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,484,000 after buying an additional 317,574 shares during the period.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,404. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.48 and its 200 day moving average is $40.22. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $28.85 and a 52-week high of $46.28.

