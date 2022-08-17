Keystone Financial Services Cuts Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Keystone Financial Services trimmed its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,777 shares during the quarter. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Keystone Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Keystone Financial Services owned about 0.07% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 312.8% in the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of FALN traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.82. The stock had a trading volume of 19,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,832. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.23 and a fifty-two week high of $30.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.45.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This is a boost from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

