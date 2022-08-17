Keystone Financial Services Acquires 3,820 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Keystone Financial Services lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 158.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services’ holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 203.8% in the 1st quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 23,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Miramar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $444,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 132,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,467,000 after purchasing an additional 60,247 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $661,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DSI traded down $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,767. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.74 and a 200-day moving average of $79.53. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12 month low of $69.10 and a 12 month high of $93.70.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

