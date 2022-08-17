Keyera (TSE:KEY) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $31.49

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$31.49 and traded as high as C$32.17. Keyera shares last traded at C$32.09, with a volume of 533,640 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KEY. Raymond James upped their price target on Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Keyera from C$40.50 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$34.79.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$31.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$31.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.05 billion and a PE ratio of 15.76.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, August 21st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. Keyera’s payout ratio is 86.70%.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

