Kenneth B. Lerer Sells 39,826 Shares of Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Stock

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) Director Kenneth B. Lerer sold 39,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $252,496.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,978.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Blade Air Mobility Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of BLDE traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,715. The stock has a market cap of $421.70 million, a PE ratio of -23.12 and a beta of 0.38. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.16 and a 52 week high of $11.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blade Air Mobility

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDE. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Blade Air Mobility by 1,116.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Blade Air Mobility

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Blade Air Mobility from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

