Keebeck Alpha LP Sells 1,724 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Keebeck Alpha LP cut its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,746 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,724 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.0% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 37,756 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 9.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,345 shares of the airline’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $335,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 19,130 shares of the airline’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 7,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,265 shares of the airline’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $105,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Shares of LUV opened at $39.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $34.36 and a twelve month high of $56.33. The company has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.30 and a 200 day moving average of $42.26.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on LUV shares. Melius started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.06.

Southwest Airlines Profile



Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

