Keebeck Alpha LP Raises Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Keebeck Alpha LP raised its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 3,385.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 116.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ EWBC opened at $77.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.53. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $61.65 and a one year high of $93.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.11.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $551.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.37 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 45.32% and a return on equity of 16.45%. East West Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EWBC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $102.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, East West Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

