Keebeck Alpha LP Purchases Shares of 13,292 PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in PROG by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PROG by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PROG by 1,358.0% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 274,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,896,000 after acquiring an additional 255,629 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PROG by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 67,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 9,827 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PROG by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PROG alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PROG

In related news, insider Curtis Linn Doman acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.25 per share, for a total transaction of $962,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other PROG news, CFO Brian Garner purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.39 per share, for a total transaction of $48,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,523 shares in the company, valued at $746,960.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Curtis Linn Doman purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.25 per share, with a total value of $962,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 53,700 shares of company stock worth $1,034,243. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PROG Trading Up 4.3 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of PROG stock opened at $21.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 2.01. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.62 and a 12-month high of $50.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.10.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PRG shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of PROG from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PROG from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James cut shares of PROG from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Stephens set a $21.00 target price on shares of PROG in a research report on Monday, June 20th.

About PROG

(Get Rating)

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.