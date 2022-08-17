Keebeck Alpha LP Purchases 54,275 Shares of VanEck Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)

Keebeck Alpha LP grew its position in shares of VanEck Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX – Get Rating) by 49.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 164,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 54,275 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in VanEck Russia ETF were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RSX. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Russia ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of VanEck Russia ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Russia ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Russia ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Russia ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000.

Get VanEck Russia ETF alerts:

VanEck Russia ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:RSX opened at $5.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.65 and its 200 day moving average is $8.13. VanEck Russia ETF has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $33.39.

VanEck Russia ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Russia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Russia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.