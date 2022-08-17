Keebeck Alpha LP Purchases 2,055 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Keebeck Alpha LP increased its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 99.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in DocuSign by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in DocuSign by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DOCU. Bank of America downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $120.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.20.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $73.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.93 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.01. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.86 and a 52-week high of $314.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $588.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.85 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 17.17%. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

